Fringe Festival Patron's Picks shows announced

× Expand Thaddeus Hink James Jamesy in the Dark James And Jamesy In The Dark lights up the Al Green for its extra Patron's Pick show on Sunday.

The Patron's Picks shows from the Toronto Fringe have been announced. The shows with the highest ticket sales get an extra performance on Sunday. This only applies to shows at regular Fringe venues, not site-specifics.

Here they are, in order of performance time on Sunday (July 16):

6:15 pm: KidsFest George Ignatieff: Fables From Far Away Lands (see NNN review)

6:15 pm: St. Vladimir Theatre: The Diddlin' Bibbles

7 pm: Al Green Theatre: James And Jamesy In The Dark (see NNNN review)

7:30 pm: Tarragon Solo Room: Magical Mystery Detour (see NNNN review)

7:30 pm: Theatre Centre BMO: Plague: A Sic Love Story

7:30 pm: Theatre Passe Muraille Backspace: 13 Ways The World Ends

8:30 pm: Theatre Centre Franco Boni: Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons (see NNNN review)

8:30 pm: Theatre Passe Muraille Mainspace: The Seat Next To The King (see NNNNN review)

9:15 pm: Annex Theatre: Nasty (see NNNN review)

9:15 pm: Factory Mainspace: Hands Down (see article; see NNN review)

9:15 pm: Randolph: True North Mixtape (see NNNN review)

9:30 pm: Factory Studio: She Grew Funny (see article; see NNNN review)

9:30 pm: Tarragon Extra Space: Alone In This Together (see NNNN review)

9:45 pm: Tarragon Mainspace: About Time (see NNN review)