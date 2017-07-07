Fringe review: 6 Quick Dick Tricks: A Dirk Darrow Investigation

6 QUICK DICK TRICKS: A DIRK DARROW INVESTIGATION by Tim Motley (Tim Motley). At Randolph Theatre. July 7 at 11 pm, July 9 at 1:15 pm, July 10 at 10:00 pm, July 12 at 3:30 pm, July 13 at 8:45, July 16 at noon. See listing. Rating: NNN

In his solo private eye-themed magic show, Melbourne-via-NYC performer Tim Motley performs six elaborate feats of psychic ability that involve lots of audience participation.

Motley wears the role of a hardboiled 1930s detective Dirk Darrow well, scoring consistent chuckles with suave self-deprecating banter and audience needling, and intersperses his impressive illusions – which mostly involve him accurately predicting playing cards, numbers or personal details supplied by patrons – with a basic PI tale explaining his character’s backstory.

The trick portions far outshine the narrative snippets, which eventually culminate in groan-inducing puns. Not the edgiest show, the whole deal feels kinda like solid cruise ship after-dinner entertainment.