Fringe review: Adult Entertainment

ADULT ENTERTAINMENT by George F. Walker (Triple ByPass Productions). At Tarragon Mainspace. July 9 at 8:15 pm, July 11 at 10:30 pm, July 13 at 4 pm, July 14 at 12:15 pm, July 16 at 5:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

Fans of acclaimed Toronto playwright George F. Walker will enjoy this faithful revival of the “dirty detective” installment from his 1997 Suburban Motel cycle.

Loaded with Mamet-meets-Tarantino hard living, bad choices and violent outbursts, Walker’s script focuses on two corrupt police investigators who check into a room so one can carry on an affair with a criminal defense attorney, and the other—a hothead alcoholic—can see his estranged wife.

All jacked up on sex, booze and who-knows-what-else, they plan and carry out an insane drug-gang takedown that, of course, goes horribly wrong.

Joanna Sarazen gives an intense and hilarious performance as Jayne, the public defender trading sex for favours, whose biting and emasculating critiques of the “bad lieutenants” and their wildly amoral behaviour supply brutal but accurate truth.

After a slow and clunky start, this production eventually clicks and delivers on the harrowing-but-touching climax.