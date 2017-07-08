Fringe review: Adventure Theatre Danceband Presents The Fateful Agenda!

ADVENTURE THEATRE DANCEBAND PRESENTS "THE FATEFUL AGENDA!" by Gary Lucich and Scott Gabriel (Adventure Theatre Danceband). At Randolph Theatre. July 8 at 7:30 pm, July 10 at 2:30 pm, July 11 at 10:45 pm, July 12 at 5:15 pm, July 13 at 1:45 pm and July 15 at noon. See listing. Rating: NN

This inept musical portrays a dance band that regroups after many years. The slimmest of plotlines connects a handful of archetypal characters – The Ballerina, The Cowboy, The Exotic Dancer etc.

It’s billed as a choose-your-own adventure, so MC Gary Lucich comes to the audience several times for help making choices about how the story should proceed. But the device seems bogus; the troupe carries on with its own mysterious agenda of uninspired aerobicized choreography to a bizarre selection of pop tunes.

The confusing mix of live and recorded narration and music (trumpet and piano players onstage) doesn’t help with this effort’s amateurish feel.