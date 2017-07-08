Fringe review: And Then It Happened...

AND THEN IT HAPPENED… by Anesti Danelis and Zohaib Khan (Aspiring Landlords). At the Theatre Centre. July 8 at 7:30 pm, July 9 at 11 pm, July 11 at 6:45 pm, July 12 at 9:15 pm, July 13 at 1:45 pm, July 15 at 3:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

This two-hander sketch show offers promising premises but some of the writing needs to be sharper. Thankfully Anesti Danelis and Zohaib Khan are adept performers, inhabiting their oddball characters with refreshing zeal.

Some punchlines are too corny to elicit even a chuckle, and the pacing and momentum is off for some sketches.

The most memorable material plays up Danelis’s skill of playing the awkward anxious guy, and Khan’s portrayal of a libidinous fawn in Narnia is a sight to behold.