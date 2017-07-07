Fringe review: Bad Dog Theatre Presents: Animated!

BAD DOG THEATRE PRESENTS: ANIMATED! by the company (Bad Dog Youth Academy). At KidsFest, George Ignatieff. July 8 at 10:30 am, July 10 at 1:15 pm, July 11 at 5 pm, July 12 at 3:15 pm, July 14 at 4:45 pm, July 15 at 3 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Want to see a live improvised Pixar movie? That’s what members of Bad Dog Theatre and its Youth Academy present in Animated! aimed at children 8 and up.

A child in the audience names a favourite everyday object and the Bad Dog team immediately builds an adventure story around it. At the opening performance Bat (Alastair Forbes) knocked the chosen object, Baseball (Kirsten Rasmussen), and its friend Teddy Weddy (Liz Johnston) out the window. The two buddies then had to find their way home while overcoming dangers and making new friends.

The talented company is amazingly clever at how it steers an impromptu story to a satisfying conclusion. Yet much of the humour comes from seeing how the group confronts, and so inventively overcomes, misread signals, along with plot detours and blind alleys.

You could happily see every performance of this show since the exact cast lineup as well as the story will differ each time.