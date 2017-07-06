Fringe review: Bendy Sign Tavern

BENDY SIGN TAVERN by the company (Sex T-Rex). At The Paddock (178 Bathurst). July 6-15 at 7:30 pm, July 9 at 8:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

This service industry puppet rom-com is a bit of a departure from decorated sketch troupe Sex T-Rex’s action movie parodies, but fans of their zany-and-nerdy comedy won’t be disappointed.

Right from their big opening musical number that introduces the seedy bar and motley crew of odd-but-loveable staff and regulars, Bendy Sign Tavern serves up round after round of big laughs and crafty surprises.

The plot centers on the will-they-or-won’t-they dynamic between two of the bartenders—aspiring-but- frustrated singer Joan (Kaitlin Morrow), and sweet, soul-patched, hopelessly stuck-in-the-90s dude Bob (Conor Bradbury), who’s been harbouring a crush on her for years.

The main character puppets are nearly human-sized, with actors controlling the head, torso and one arm, but other types of delightful creatures abound. In fact, the biggest laughs come from the seemingly-endless supply of left-field supporting characters like talking sandwiches, googly-eyed booze bottles and Leo, Bendy Sign’s cute-as-frig dancing raccoon chef who kinda steals every scene he’s in.

Happy hour? More like hilarious hour. Book your tickets now cuz Bendy Sign will be at capacity!