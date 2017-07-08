Fringe review: Butt Kapinski

× Expand © Marc J Chalifoux Photography 2014

BUTT KAPINSKY by Deanna Fleysher (Kapinski Enterprises). At St. Vladimir. July 9 at 1:45 pm, July 11 at 6:45 pm, July 12 at noon, July 14 at 3:30 pm, July 15 at 9:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Definitely on the fringe of the Fringe, this gonzo, immersive theatre experience finds Deanna Fleysher playing a Tim Burton-like 1930s hardboiled detective creature, characterized by an endlessly-amusing speech impediment and an adjustable interrogation lamp extending out of his back.

Performing in and around the audience, Fleysher continuously interacts with the audience, casting them in various capacities to fill out her manic-paced fever-dream gumshoe plot. The non-stop laughs come from Fleysher’s bug-eyed intensity, her fearless anything-goes vulgarity (in the show I saw, she instructed half the crowd to stand up and play “whores” and the other half to be “horny masturbating johns”) and from the nervous uncertainly of what audience indignity might be coming next.

If you want to be in a show rather than just at a show, Butt Kapinsky’s got your number.