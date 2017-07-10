Fringe review: Caitlin & Eric Are Broken Up

CAITLIN AND ERIC ARE BROKEN UP by Caitlin Robson, Eric Miinch and Jess Beaulieu (Squeaky Wheel). At the Tarragon Extra Space. July 11 at 1 pm, July 12 at 7:45 pm, July 13 at 2:30 pm, July 14 at 4 pm, July 15 at 11 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Caitlin Robson and Eric Miinch play an ex-couple who see each other again, and, while reminiscing about the past revisit memorable scenes from their three-year relationship.

I have no idea whether Robson and Miinch were, or are, a couple, but their fights – about everything from the local comedy and cabaret scenes to MMORPGs to one disastrous trip to NYC – have the funny-sad ring of authenticity.

Under the direction of co-writer Jess Beaulieu, the quick-moving show feels like a millennial When Harry Met Sally, complete with bouncy soundtrack. The actors are likable – Miinch in particular gets away with a lot by flashing his boyish grin – but unafraid to go to darker places to reveal not-so-attractive human truths.