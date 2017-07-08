Fringe review: Chad Mallett

CHAD MALLETT by Matt Folliott and Ted Hallett (Toronto Improvised Theatre). At Factory Mainspace. July 8 at noon, July 10 at 10:45 pm, July 12 at 7:30 pm, July 13 at 5:15 pm, July 14 at 2:15 pm, July 16 at 3:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

This quick blast of improv from Toronto comedians Matt Folliott and Ted Hallett showcases their talent for long-form sketch, but at just 35 minutes it feels more like a teaser than a full show.

In a simple setup, the duo solicits a place and few other details from an audience member, and then depicts a zany vacation at the location (it’s unclear why the show isn’t called Matt And Ted’s Excellent Adventure).

The show I saw featured a trip to Crater Lake, Utah, with the pair riffing jokes about accidentally killing rare birds, and debating whether being abducted by aliens would be awesome or horrifying.

Switching between weirdo characters at breakneck speed, and not afraid to make light of their own gaffes and goofiness, Folliott and Hallett will leave you wanting more.