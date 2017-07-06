Fringe review: D&D Yoga

D&D YOGA by Christine Desrochers. At Dovercourt House (805 Dovercourt). July 6 at 4:30 pm, July 7 at 11:30 am and 4:30 pm, July 8 at 1:30 pm, July 9 at 2:30 pm, July 10 at 4:30 pm, July 11 at 10:30 am, July 12 at 4:30 pm, July 16 at 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

Ever wonder what yoga practitioners and Dungeons and Dragons players might have in common?

D&D Yoga offers a chance to find out while stretching and slaying goblins alongside fellow rogues, warriors and mages. Christine Desrochers leads what is essentially a basic-level yoga class, fuelled by character creation and magic quests. Although the concept has a ton of potential for engagement and fun, this production is a bare bones effort.

There are few scenic elements, and Desrochers is not the most compelling storyteller. More carefully selected sound effects and music, or even lighting (I saw a daytime show with sunlight streaming into the studio and oscillating fans on full blast), would have enhanced the experience.

Bring your imagination and a willingness to play – this is an instance where “audience” members will get out of the experience exactly what they put in.