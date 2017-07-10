Fringe review: Disengaged

DISENGAGED by Efthimios Nasiopoulos (Efthimios). At the Factory Studio. July 11 at 8:30 pm, July 12 at 12:15 pm, July 14 at 3:45 pm, July 15 at noon. See listing. Rating: NNN

While waiting to deliver a speech at his parents’ 40th wedding anniversary, self-professed romantic Efthimios Nasiopoulos looks back at his checkered love life, which includes two failed wedding engagements, many disastrous dates and his current gun-shy attitude towards serious relationships.

Nasiopoulos, a noted stand-up, is a little uncomfortable without a microphone, and at times he mumble-whispers, sounding almost like Don Corleone.

But the straightforward presentation – directed by Phil Luzi – suits his style. And Nasiopoulos’s stories, particularly one involving a girlfriend who abducts a cat (oh yeah, cats appear throughout his life, almost like an omen), feel authentic.

He’s especially good at evoking that sensation of being in a relationship but knowing it’s not going to work out, which in his case results in serious physical ailments.