Fringe review: Everything There Is To Know

EVERYTHING THERE IS TO KNOW by Aaron Jensen (Musicals Canada). At the Randolph Theatre. July 11 at 6:45 pm, July 12 at 10:30 pm, July 14 at noon, July 15 at 3:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NN

Aaron Jensen’s musical about the power of storytelling needs to learn the basics of clear storytelling.

The confusing plot seems to be about a family consisting of a Dad (Christopher Wilson), a Mom (Sara Stahmer) and daughter Sophie (Quinn Dooley). Sophie, who’s got an imaginary friend named Philip the Mouse (Devin Herbert), is heading off soon to camp. Meanwhile, Mom, who was a free spirit before her marriage, decides to abandon her family.

And then there’s a story – fantasy? reality? – involving various animals. And a high-spirited neighbour named Robin (Herbert). And near the end there seems to be some post-apocalyptic setting.

Jensen’s score is pleasant enough, even though it sounds like third-rate Sondheim. Only the voices and commitment of the cast keep this from being a disaster.