Fringe review: Fables From Far Away Lands

FABLES FROM FAR AWAY LANDS by Greg Carruthers (Merlene’s Impact Project). At Kidsfest, George Ignatieff. July 8 at 12:15 pm, July 9 at 10 am, July 11 at 3:15 pm, July 12 at 1:30 pm, July 14 at 11:30 am, July 16 at 3 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

When a young girl named Aviv (Aviv Cohen) feels upset after an argument with her classmate Brandon (Brandon Knox), she finds escape in her favourite book of Aesop’s Fables.

Guided into this imaginary world by puppet Boris the Bookworm (Lindsay van der Grinten), Aviv interacts with story characters and learns about patience, kindness and teamwork. Cohen, who is 11 years old, has a pretty singing voice and the stage presence to carry the show. The strong supporting cast (rounded out by Alene Degian) enthusiastically undertakes numerous roles. Van der Grinten especially stands out for her puppetry and guitar skills. At the show’s helm is Greg Carruthers, who among other things, wrote, directed and designed the set.

Unfortunately, 15 musical numbers and a homogenous score challenges the attention span of younger viewers. And the set, devised of large neon columns that change colour, makes the stage look more futuristic than magical.