Fringe review: Graham Clark's Not Here

GRAHAM CLARK’S NOT HERE by Graham Clark (Laugh Gallery). At Theatre Passe Muraille Backspace. July 7 at 10 pm, July 9 at 6:15 pm, July 10 at 2:15 pm, July 12 at 8:15 pm, July 13 at 2:45 pm, July 14 at 7 pm, July 15 at 9:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

Don’t expect to see Graham Clark at his return to the Fringe. As the title suggests, he’s not really here. The Vancouver standup delivers his entire show through a “surrogate,” an unidentifiable person with an iPad mounted to their head. The iPad plays a pre-recorded video of Clark performing his show – an effort to cut the high costs of doing a show, Clark jokes.

Fittingly, Clark starts his set with a focus on tech, mocking the inferiority of Canadian Netflix compared to the American one. He moves on to Facebook and how he doesn’t appreciate the daily reminder of Facebook “memories.”

Of course, one memory leads to the next, and before you know it, he’s waxing poetic about kielbasa sausage. You’ll enjoy a steady stream of chuckling, even if the concept gets tiring over the course of an hour.

But you'll leave wondering if Clark has invented a new form of standup.