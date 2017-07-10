Fringe review: Happy Birthday Benjamin Holloway

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BENJAMIN HOLLOWAY by the company (Up The Wooden Hill). At Helen Gardiner. July 11 at 10:30 pm, July 12 at 3:30 pm, July 14 at 9:15 pm, July 16 at 4 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

Simmering tensions boil over in this slow-reveal tale about an awkward birthday party, but the journey is more interesting than the destination.

It’s Ben Holloway's (Evan Mackenzie) 21st birthday, and it’s clear his best friend and roommate Aaron (Chase Jeffels) has forgotten. The strained relationship gets even more strained when Holloway invites Cameron (Mike Ricci), a guy he met that day in a bike accident, to their traditionally two-person celebration.

All three actor/creators are recent graduates of George Brown Theatre School and they’ve obviously learned about play structure. The show hints at a deep shared history between Ben and Aaron that maintains the underlying tension ramped up by the intrusion of Cameron, whose over-exuberant, desperate need to be liked becomes a wildcard in their relationship.

That relatable premise is spoiled by the end, though, when the stakes get raised too high, sending the domestic dramedy into a different realm that feels tonally off from the rest of the play.