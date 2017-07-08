Fringe review: Heather Eli & Dance Co.

HEATHER ELI & DANCE CO. (Heather Eli & Company). At Al Green Theatre. July 8 at 5:15 pm, July 10 at 8:30 pm, July 11 at 10:45 pm, July 12 at 3:30 pm, July 14 at 6:15 pm, July 16 at 5:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

This work opens with the cast repeatedly falling backwards to the ground, a move I see again and again in contemporary dance these days.

In these opening moments of Brooklyn-based choreographer Heather Eli’s work, we get to see some impressive backbends, but the lights go down on the actual crumple. It’s a small disruption that is repeated at the very end of the show. Details like this always grab my attention and this dance is full of them. Other striking moments: acrobatic-tinged group dances in which the performers use each others’ bodies as launch pads; a lovely athletic ballroom dance for the two men in the company; a child’s play section complete with homemade fort and painted boxes as headwear.

As an exploration of the sentiment and emotion attached to the idea of home, this work is overlong but evocative.