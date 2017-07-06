Fringe review: High Park Noir

HIGH PARK NOIR by Michael Bennett Leroux & Holly Greene (Simply Twisted Productions). At Theatre Passe Muraille Mainspace. July 8 at 7:30 pm, July 9 at 3:30 pm, July 11 at 2:45, July 14 at 5:45 pm, July 15 at 1:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NN

As the title suggests, this silly ensemble comedy imagines a by-the-numbers 1930s-styled detective drama unfolding in High Park – except all the characters are animals.

Surviving mainly on hit-and-miss animal puns, as well as Toronto-centric jokes about that dead raccoon and those escaped capybaras, the clunky plot centers on Dick, a hard-drinking raccoon detective who must track down a dog named Ziggy who is involved with some kind of revolutionary movement opposing impending condo development.

Both the action and scene transitions move at a snail’s pace, and the staging is way too static to build any momentum. While there are some cute creature moments involving cats, rabbits, groundhogs, bats and mice, the result is half-baked, not hard-boiled.