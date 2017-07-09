Fringe review: I Am Hope

I AM HOPE by the company (Mia Raye Smith). At Tarragon Solo Room. July 9 at 2:45 pm, July 10 at 4 pm, July 11 at 8:30 pm, July 13 at 4:30 pm, July 15 at 8 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Mia Raye Smith’s solo show is designed to offer hope for anyone suffering from anxiety. And even if you aren't, her masterful character work is awe-inspiring.

I Am Hope starts during the height of her anxiety disorder as she asks, “How did I get here?” Given how overwhelming and incomprehensible panic can feel, that’s not an easy question. Smith answers it by telling her life story, from her early days as a Blockbuster-obsessed child in Detroit through a move to Queens during her awkward teen years and into her mental health battle – all with humour, pathos and poise.

Smith seamlessly plays 19 characters, including herself, her grandparents, her therapist and classmates. The actor’s emotional vulnerability and charismatic stage presence pulls you in, even when the show becomes overtly didactic towards the end.

The show is clearly inspiring. At the performance I saw it, there was a line of people waiting to talk to Smith about their own stories after the show.