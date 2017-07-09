Fringe review: In Search Of Cruise Control

IN SEARCH OF CRUISE CONTROL by James Gangl (Gangland Productions). At Annex Theatre. July 10 at 1 pm, July 12 at 9:15 pm, July 13 at 5:45 pm, July 15 at 7:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

If you loved comedian James Gangl’s last award-winning solo show, Sex, Religion, and Other Hangups, his latest offering of big laughs with a side of feelings is sure bet.

A sequel or companion piece of sorts, Cruise Control is another absolutely hilarious introspective memoir, with Gangl sharing deeply personal stories about his Catholic upbringing and life as a working comic.

This time, he focuses on the awkward job of giving his teenaged nephew “the sex talk," and the many hazards of hooking-up while working on a cruise ship. A supremely talented storyteller and stand-up who tacks from silly to serious to hysterically-funny in seconds, Gangl also bravely reveals a childhood trauma, and examines the lasting impact it’s had on his relationship with his mother.

It’s heavy, emotional stuff, but Gangl expertly integrates it into his very-funny narrative (which involves a significant through-line about the sex scene in Terminator) and never leaves the audience long without a massive laugh.