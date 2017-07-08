Fringe review: James & Jamesy In The Dark

JAMES & JAMESY IN THE DARK by James & Jamesy (Life & Death). At the Al Green Theatre. July 9 at 1 pm, July 11 at 6:45 pm, July 12 at 1:15 pm, July 14 at 2:15 pm, July 15 at 4 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Favourites James & Jamesy (aka Aaron Malkin and Alastair Knowles) light up the Al Green Theatre with their masterful physical comedy and clown skills.

Channelling Beckett, they consider existential questions on a stage adorned with nothing more than two chairs. As the title suggests, much of this performance piece occurs in the dark, and the duo's artistry ensures they maintain the audience’s attention even at times we can hardly see them.

With lamps attached to their heads, which they turn on and off throughout the show, they play with light and dark to add mystery and visual humour. The beginning of the piece is subtle, mostly in gibberish that goes on a bit long, but once they begin to speak the energy picks up. Watching the performers come off the stage and interact with the audience is mesmerizing. Audience participation on opening night sent the energy soaring by the end – a powerful testament to embracing absurdity at the Fringe.