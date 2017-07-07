Fringe review: Jay & Shilo's Sibling Revelry

JAY & SHILO’S SIBLING REVELRY by Alisse Lee Goldenberg, Anthony Bastianon and Brett McCaig (Triplets Theatrical). At Kidsfest, George Ignatieff. July 8 at 3:45 pm, July 10 at 11:45 am, July 11 at 10 am, July 13 at 3 pm, July 14 at 10 am, July 16 at 1:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

In this sweet Kidsfest musical by Alisse Lee Goldenberg, siblings Jay (Joseph Zita) and Shilo (Hailey Lewis) find numerous ways to help their friend Tallulah the Fairy (Jennifer Walls) overcome her stage fright so she doesn’t have to drop out of the play.

Narrated by Justin Bott – who garners huge giggles each time he walks onstage – the show provides a gentle lesson about persistence, friendship and overcoming fears. Right from the outset director Denise Oucharek uses physical comedy to capture attention, such as a sequence when the characters struggle to gather up a pile of colourful scarves that go flying into the air.

It’s a joy to watch this cast perform together; they all have beautiful voices and the talented Walls even dances en pointe. The music by Anthony Bastianon and lyrics by Brett McCaig will entertain young ears and make musical-theatre loving adults laugh with Broadway song references.

