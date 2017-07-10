Fringe review: Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons

LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS by Sam Steiner (Slow Blue Lions). At the Theatre Centre – Franco Boni Theatre. July 10 at 11 pm, July 12 at 2:15 pm, July 14 at 9:15 pm, July 16 at 1 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

In-step with their 2014 Fringe hit 52-Pick-Up, The Howland Company delivers another emotional, insightful and super-relatable relationship two-hander, but this time with a dystopian twist.

Written by Sam Steiner, the story focuses on career-oriented divorce lawyer Bernadette (Ruth Goodwin) and contrarian composer and activist Oliver (James Graham), and follows their new relationship against the backdrop of the implementation of a radical new law that strictly limits the number of words anyone can use per day to 140.

On one level, the show explores relationship foibles anyone who’s been in love will recognize – low-key jealousy over exes and arguments about work-life balance – but at its heart this show is about communication, and the ration-law conceit allows the artists to explore how much we are our words.

Whether on Twitter or IRL, this show will make you think more deeply about what you say.