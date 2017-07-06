Fringe review: Lipstique

LIPSTIQUE by Mix Mix Collective. At Randolph Theatre. July 8 at 5:45 pm, July 10 at 12:45 pm, July 12 at 8:45 pm, July 13 at 3:30 pm, July 14 at 2:15 pm, July 15 at 11:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Some of Toronto’s most delicious dance artists pay tribute to feminine power and street dance in this energetic showcase. Set to a beautifully curated soundscape of urban music, recorded text and found sound, this dance is all about changing up tempos and playing with the beat.

At times the cast is preoccupied with makeup, wigs and clothing; at others, they toss off super fast footwork in rotating groupings. And then they slow it all down in almost contemplative counterpoint. Smartly composed, the flow makes paying attention easy.

Even within this stellar cast there are standouts – local contemporary hero Jasmyn Fyffe is simply mesmerizing in her slow motion silver sequined opening sequence. Jelani Ade-Lam channels Grace Jones with requisite power and self-awareness. You might be knocked out of your seat by Emily Law’s long-limbed waacking and Sze-Yang Ade-Lam’s martial arts kicks and air-munching classical jetés.

But every one of the show’s seven dancers commands the stage with star moments. Anyone wondering where street dance is going as a concert form, and who is driving the bus, better pay attention to this group.