Fringe review: Love And Information

LOVE AND INFORMATION by Caryl Churchill (Randolph Academy). At the Annex Theatre. July 11 at 7:30 pm, July 12 at 1:45 pm, July 14 at 3:30 pm, July 15 at 9:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

Fifty short scenes (yes, 50) make up British playwright Caryl Churchill’s Love And Information, which has patches of promising material but fails to deliver a show that stays with you.

The 17 young actors do the best they can with a script that doesn’t give them much to work with, besides a handful of well-written scenes looking at fractured relationships. The 90-minute production feels more like a collage of disparate ideas.

The direction takes full advantage of the two-level Annex Theatre, though, by placing actors on stairs, the balcony and even the backstage to create an immersive experience.