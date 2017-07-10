Fringe review: Love And Information

by

LOVE AND INFORMATION by Caryl Churchill (Randolph Academy). At the Annex Theatre. July 11 at 7:30 pm, July 12 at 1:45 pm, July 14 at 3:30 pm, July 15 at 9:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

Fifty short scenes (yes, 50) make up British playwright Caryl Churchill’s Love And Information, which has patches of promising material but fails to deliver a show that stays with you.

The 17 young actors do the best they can with a script that doesn’t give them much to work with, besides a handful of well-written scenes looking at fractured relationships. The 90-minute production feels more like a collage of disparate ideas.

The direction takes full advantage of the two-level Annex Theatre, though, by placing actors on stairs, the balcony and even the backstage to create an immersive experience.

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

NOW Readers'Choice 2017! Voting opens on July 20!

This week in Print