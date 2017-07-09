Fringe review: Lover Lover

LOVER LOVER by Veronika Gribanova (Subverting Something). At Nightowl, 647 College. July 12-13 at 8 pm, July 15 at 5:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

In this angst-filled comedic drama about millennial dating, lesbian Marina (Elizabeth Adams) and straight guy Mark (Eric Mrakovcic) meet at a bar and end up in a heated conversation about their personal relationships – but there’s a surprise twist to their connection.

The Nightowl in Little Italy provides a very realistic setting; however, the seating makes sightlines awkward. Director Veronika Gribanova (who's also the playwright) cleverly navigates this by having the actors get up to order drinks or change places at their table.

Adams and Mrakovcic don’t ignore the fact that the audience is eavesdropping, and they really nail the awkwardness of the situation. The script is one long conversation with little action, and sometimes feels mundane. While Gribanova explores some intriguing aspects of dating, polyamory and love, in the end there aren’t many surprises here – just another story about broken hearts drowning their sorrows in a bar.