Fringe review: Monsters By Nature

MONSTERS BY NATURE by Jillian Hanson, Shannon Murphy, Ellie Posadas, Parmida Vand, Julia Vescio, Chelsea Woodard (Kindling Collective). St. Vladimir Theatre. July 9 at noon, July 10 at 1 pm, July 12 at 7:30 pm, July 13 at 11:30 pm, July 14 at 8:45 pm, July 16 at 1 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

You don’t have to be a horror fan to appreciate the brilliance of this play showcasing the many monsters under our beds. We learn about the classic Hollywood villains – vampires, serial killers – to the more insidious evil-doers among us, like the dangerously jealous. The six performers effectively convey how fear can poison us, if we let it.

The collective mixes dance, song, monologues and text from classics such as The Raven and Frankenstein to give us a collage that blends well, partly because they don’t harp on just one type of monster. Also, they are all young talented actors and singers who rarely miss their marks.

What stands out most are scenes related to the monsters in the everyday, such as the spouse who manipulates via physical abuse, or the casting directors lobbing insulting questions to a Filipino actor about her race.

The cast doesn’t use costumes or many props except for flashlights they craftily use for various scenes. What matters is the script, and there is barely a wasted word.

The impressive backdrop by set designer Ruaridh MacDonald adds a menacing touch to a show that allows the audience to explore how fear drives, repels and attracts us.