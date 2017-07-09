Fringe review: Moonlight After Midnight

MOONLIGHT AFTER MIDNIGHT by Martin Dockery (Concrete Drops). At Tarragon Mainspace. July 9 at 4:45 pm, July 10 at 6:45 pm, July 12 at 10:30 pm, July 14 at 6 pm, July 15 at 2:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNNN

This brilliant two-hander burns slow and steady, building to a crescendo that left my row at the Tarragon dabbing at their eyes.

Martin Dockery’s Fringe chops are on full display in his 2014 script, where he plays a man waiting for a woman in his hotel room. Dockery says so much with his gestures, or a flinch of the mouth.

Dockery and the inquisitive mystery woman, played by his real-life partner Vanessa Quesnelle, bring a comfortable swagger to their characters. You know you’re in steady hands right from their first rapid-fire conversation where nothing feels cliché or over-dramatic.

She pulls him deeper into a narrative that twists in such a jaw-dropping way it would be evil of me to even hint at what it could be.

Kudos to the pair for a story whose graceful final note didn’t leave me for the rest of the day. I’ll likely not shake its echo anytime soon.