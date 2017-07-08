Fringe review: Multiple Organism

MULTIPLE ORGANISM by the company (Mind of a Snail Puppet Co.). At Factory Mainspace. July 8 at 9:15 pm, July 9 at 8:45 pm, July 11 at 3 pm, July 13 at 1:45 pm, July 14 at 11 pm, July 16 at 5:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Skilled shadow puppetry duo Jessica Gabriel and Chloé Ziner use a camera, two overhead projectors, transparencies and a screen to tell an animated story about a unique love relationship that literally goes down the toilet.

Sometimes they add themselves into scenes, especially Gabriel who performs recurring sequences with an animated mouth projected onto her unclothed body as she delivers a monologue pondering gender roles and expectations.

However, most of the story is told wordlessly, relying on colourful graphics, sound effects and an evocative score. Imaginative and full of kooky surprises (and a fair share of scatological humour), the performers always remain right in the moment. When an audience member’s cellphone went off at the opening show, the naked Gabriel paused and earned a huge laugh responding, “Don’t be embarrassed...I’m not.”

Note: With its mature themes and nudity, this show is 18+.