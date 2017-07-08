Fringe review: Murder In The Cottonwoods

MURDER IN THE COTTONWOODS by Colin Sharpe (CujoLemieux). Annex Theatre. July 9 at 12:30 pm, July 10 at 2:45 pm, July 12 at 5:45 pm, July 13 at 1:45 pm, July 14 at 7:30 pm, July 15 at 11:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

The main question in Colin Sharpe’s comic murder mystery is not who murdered prom queen Tammy Somers. The question is why everyone in Tammy’s small home town wants to pretend that the murder never happened.

The obvious suspect is Pearl (Alexandra Hurley), whom we first meet covered in blood. She would like to confess, but Debbie, her protective mother (Christy Bruce), won’t allow it. Instead Debbie advises Pearl to win over Tammy’s boyfriend Ricky (Guy Bradford). After all, Ricky’s friends have encouraged him to get a new girlfriend and the town’s pretzel-eating sheriff (Sharpe) has stopped investigating the case. So Debbie’s plan for Pearl works out just fine – at least at first.

Heavily influenced by David Lynch’s 1990s series Twin Peaks, Sharpe as writer and director masterfully creates an atmosphere that is both comic and unsettling. But like Lynch he chooses a surreal conclusion to the show so full of twists and surprises that we can’t tell which revelations are true and which false.

We also need to know if the town’s indifference to Tammy’s murder stems from something deeper than its motto “Do Not Disturb.”

Sharpe’s hour-long play is crammed with so many intriguing ideas and characters that he really should expand the piece to explore them more fully. Meanwhile, enjoy this bizarre mystery in its present form along with its gallery of fine performances.