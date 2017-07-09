Fringe review: Nasty Woman

NASTY WOMAN by Kathryn Landon (Good Company). At Theatre Passe Muraille Backspace. July 9 at 1 pm, July 10 at 11 pm, July 11 at 5 pm, July 14 at 5:15 pm, July 15 at 4:30 pm, July 16 at 4 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

Kathryn Landon’s solo show gets off to a rambling start covering the already well-trodden US presidential race and the outrage over Hillary Clinton losing – Landon even titles the play after a comment uttered during the final debate.

But once Landon moves into the personal realm of her own tumultuous life, Nasty Woman becomes very compelling. The semi-autobiographical show traces her story from family issues growing up in the 60s and 70s in Ontario public housing to her own subsequent marital and parenting problems in adulthood.

Landon has had some wild times, and she bravely discusses sensitive topics such as alcoholism, poverty and the gender discrimination she’s faced. The section about her second husband’s illness and death is particularly moving and could even be further explored as a piece on its own.

The script needs finessing and the show is in dire need of a director’s touch, but Landon’s honesty and self-deprecating humour shine through and make it worth checking out.