Fringe review: Night At Castle Impendingdoom

NIGHT AT CASTLE IMPENDINGDOOM by Madeleine Redican and Clara McTeague (Wiggly Dolly). At KidsFest, George Ignatieff Theatre. July 7 at 12:15pm, July 9 at 3:15 pm, July 10 at 4:45 pm, July 13 at 10 am, July 15 at 11:45 am, July 16 at 4:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Two performers voicing six hand-puppets on a very small puppet stage act out this delightful send-up of old vampire movies with a feminist slant.

Geared to children aged six and up, the show tells of Mr. Slightly, a male chauvinist, who takes two women – one clever, one not – to spend the night at a castle owned by Count Sucksyourblood.

Adults will enjoy the pastiche of vampire clichés, the show’s self-referentiality and the skill of puppeteers Madeleine Redican and Georgia Fourie. Kids will get caught up in the story and laugh at the silly jokes and physical comedy.

The play doesn’t preach feminism. Instead, it lets the audience infer that since Mr. Slightly is hilariously wrong about everything else, his views on women must also be suspect.