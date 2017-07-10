Fringe review: No Place

NO PLACE by Jillian Welsh (Pressgang Theatre). At St. George the Martyr (197 John). July 11-13 and 15-16 at 8 pm, July 14 at 1 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

It’s hard to discuss Jillian Welsh’s affecting solo show without giving away any spoilers.

Attending the funeral of her beloved grandmother, a young woman addresses her grandmother’s urn, revealing secrets about her life, both in the small Ontario town in which she grew up and in New York City, where she studied and worked as a babysitter for a wealthy family.

There’s a lot of material in here, which Welsh and director Shari Hollett mostly get across successfully. But some scene juxtapositions feel awkward, and the script could benefit from more clarity.

But Welsh has a warm, knowing presence, and she’s excellent at using her voice to evoke everything from a schoolyard bully to an energetic kid impersonating a tiger.