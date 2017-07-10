Fringe review: Perfect Couples

PERFECT COUPLES by Mitchell Janiak (Pencil Kit Productions). At Helen Gardiner Phelan Playhouse. July 11 at 4:15 pm, July 12 at 7 pm, July 13 at 2:15 pm, July 15 at 9:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NN

Four young couples navigate the challenges of staying together amid hurdles such as mental illness, infidelity and alcoholism. But the script lacks punch.

While it’s heartening to see millennials portrayed in settings removed from Instagram posts and hashtags, none of the eight characters is fleshed out enough for us to care about any of them.

The actors struggle to project several lines over music, and some of the tunes feel too TV-drama-cliché to play during crucial scenes. Hat-tip, though, to Hannah Whitmore as the central character Val – she’s an acting talent to watch.