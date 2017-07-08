Fringe review: Picaza

PICAZA by the company (Inamorata Dance Collective). At Randolph Theatre. July 9 at 7 pm, July 10 at 4:15 pm, July 12 at 7 pm, July 14 at 11 pm, July 15 at 9:45 pm, July 16 at 4:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

Flamenco and contemporary dance conventions work together in this theatrical depiction of life’s journey.

In eight distinct scenes, the performers track a woman’s evolution from birth to maturity. Though wispy and insubstantial as a dream, the piece does have some beautiful moments. A section with singing (in Spanish) by two of the dancers is especially memorable. Many audience members may find Picaza to be overly romantic in tone. So if you’re not already in the mood for Latin-flavoured poetics, this one could be a bit of a slog.