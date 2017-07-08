Fringe review: Pillow Talk

PILLOW TALK by Adam Martignetti, Charlotte Cattell and Olivia Brodie-Dinsdale (The O.C.).Theatre Passe Muraille. July 8 at 12:30 pm, July 9 at 5:15 pm, July 10 at 10:45 pm, July 12 at 1:45 pm, July 14 at 9:15 pm, July 15 at 5:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

The best moments of Pillow Talk happen when the sketch comedy show goes down a more twisted path where the jokes punch hard and the pacing is exquisite. But unfortunately there are more misses than hits.

Framing the show around sex, relationships and loneliness, these Second City Conservatory Program graduates flirt with ideas we’ve seen many times before, such as the anxiety of asking out someone.

A few sketches about Toronto and dating ring true, but most of the writing falls flat. What saves most of the sketches is the acting of Charlotte Cattell, who brings energy to sketches that sorely lack them.