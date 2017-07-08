Fringe review: Post No Bills

POST NO BILLS by Hayden Finkelshtain, Phoebe Hu, Ximena Huizi, Melanie Leon, John Maize, Michela Sisti, Mirabella Sundar Singh, Sherman Tsang, Margarita Valderrama (Then Speak). At Factory Mainspace. July 8 at 4 pm, July 10 at 7:15 pm, July 12 at 5:45 pm, July 13 at 3:30 pm, July 14 at 5:45 pm, July 15 at noon. See listing. Rating: NN

This show has all the hallmarks of an interesting Toronto production: it tracks the history of The Ward, a Toronto neighbourhood of immigrant communities demolished to make way for a new City Hall. The five actors blend their own immigrant stories into the archival threads.

What emerges is a poetic recalling of the role newcomers play in Canada, and the struggles they often face, yet the story is muddled by ambiguity. Too often clarity is sacrificed for the sake of meditative perspectives and breakout sessions of sensual dancing.

Post No Bills could have reeled us in deeper, such as the scene highlighting the Chinese-Canadian laundry owners butting heads against Canadian-born laundromat owners. Too bad we aren’t given more poignant examples that could do this show’s subject matter justice.