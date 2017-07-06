Fringe review: Real Actors. Not People.

REAL ACTORS. NOT PEOPLE. (Me and Snow White Productions). At Factory Mainspace. July 7 at 8:30 pm, July 9 at 3 pm, July 11 at 8:15 pm, July 12 at 12 pm, July 13 at 11 pm, July 15 at 1:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Art imitates life in this energetic musical-comedy about Toronto’s theatre scene. Vikki Velenosi and Kasey Dunn, who co-own artist-run space Brick & Mortar in real life, play versions of themselves – stage actors who pay the bills by appearing in embarrassing TV commercials and imitating Disney princesses at children’s parties.

Featuring impressive song and dance throughout, Real Actors. Not People. shows off Velenosi and Dunn as triple threats. There are plenty of laughs, including a bit on Meisner technique that’s hysterical. Despite its lighthearted approach, the show never loses its purpose, and delivers a commentary on Toronto’s current lack of theatre spaces and arts funding that stings.