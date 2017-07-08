Fringe review: Recall

RECALL by Eliza Clark (Seven Siblings Theatre). At the Theatre Centre. July 8 at 9:15 pm, July 10 at 3 pm, July 12 at noon, July 13 at 7:30 pm, July 14 at 11 pm, July 16 at 6:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Eliza Clark’s dystopic play careens from one tense scene to the next, as the actors excellently convey the suspense coursing through this psychological thriller.

In an attempt to stop crimes before they happen, the government monitors and often imprisons suspected murderous kids. In their crosshairs is Lucy (Kyla Young) who, with her mother Justine (Genevieve Adam), move from town to town, seeking to dodge the authorities. When they find haven in a safe house manned by David (Luis Fernandes), Lucy freaks out and relationships fall apart.

What works so well is Clark’s crackling script, especially when Lucy and Justine battle over whether to trust David. Young shines as a child afraid to get too close to anyone, and Adam seamlessly inhabits a woman both lonely and fearless.

Flashes of humour, often delivered deftly by Lucy’s friend Quinn (Warren Kang), provide much-needed light in Clark’s bleak sci-fi world.

It’s rare to find a top-notch sci-fi show at the Fringe that doesn’t also flirt with satire. All the more reason to rush out and see Recall.