Fringe review: Roommate Agreements

ROOMMATE AGREEMENTS by Dan Rosen and Josh Tibbetts (Flux In A Box). At Factory Studio. July 8 at 7:15 pm, July 9 at 4:30 pm, July 11 at 1 pm, July 13 at 11:15 pm, July 14 at 2 pm, July 15 at 5:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NN

Josh Tibbetts and Dan Rosen have lived together for several years so their chemistry as improv actors is strong. Unfortunately, that isn’t enough to make Roommate Agreements as entertaining as it could be.

Each long-form improv show begins with a call for audience members to offer suggestions of household items or chores. On opening night, the word was “vacuum,” but a 30-second mime of vacuuming was all we got. From there, the show veered into often confusing territory, including, for instance, the appearance of two pistol-wielding vampires in a wheat silo.

At the end, Josh and Dan reassure the audience that every show will be different, as is the case with all improvised shows. The actors are talented and funny, but the magic just didn't happen on my night.