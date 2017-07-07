Fringe review: SELF-ISH

SELF-ISH by Kuan Foo (Classy Little Bitch Productions). At the Theatre Centre – BMO Incubator. July 8 at 10:15 pm, July 9 at 8 pm, July 10 at 2:15 pm, July 13 at 4:30 pm, July 15 at 4:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Vancouver actor Diana Bang stars in this solo show as Esther Jin, a Korean-Canadian woman, who has just lost her dad. Her relationship with her overbearing mom is strained, and she works a job she hates. Esther’s 35-year life, as she sees it, has been a series of small tragedies.

But as Esther begins grieving, she uncovers other feelings in the process. With no props except for six cardboard boxes, director Dawn Milman transforms the stage into Esther's home, her workplace and even the scene of a hike through a forest. Of course, the boxes also serve as a reminder of how we compartmentalize memories and feelings.

Kuan Foo’s script resonates especially for Asian-Canadian audience members. When Esther's tears finally come, Bang has no trouble digging deep, and in the intimate BMO Incubator, it’s hard not to feel those same emotions.