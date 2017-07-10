Fringe review: She Grew Funny

SHE GREW FUNNY by Joanne O’Sullivan (O’Sullivan Lane/Brett McCaig). At the Factory Studio. July 11 at 2:45 pm, July 12 at 11:15 pm, July 13 at 6 pm, July 15 at 7:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Joanne O’Sullivan was six when her mom died of cancer – the same age her own daughter, Eliza, turned last year. She Grew Funny is her heartrending solo show about how losing her mom affected her and may have given her personality traits that she’s unknowingly passing on to Eliza.

On a stage bare except for a stool and stand, O’Sullivan recounts a beautifully detailed story about tracing certain behaviour – the need to be liked, for instance, and apologizing for things that aren’t her fault – to abandonment issues.

There’s lots of humour in here, particularly in a sequence in which she shows how she can’t accept compliments, or another in which she apologizes to a man who’s rubbing his crotch against her on the streetcar.

But there’s lots of rage also, especially in a scene in which a manicurist with a thick accent makes an offensive comment to Eliza, and O’Sullivan debates whether she should speak up.

While the particulars are specific to O’Sullivan’s life, audiences will relate to a wide range of observations. And there’s a fascinating comment – suggested in the title – about how tragedy and comedy are connected.

Chris Earle’s direction is unshowy; there are no flashy effects and little theatricality. But although the ending could be tweaked, the pacing feels just right, especially as O’Sullivan parcels out her nine memories of her mother throughout the show.

Bring Kleenex for this one.