Fringe review: Songs For A New World Order

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD ORDER by Anesti Danelis (Third Wheel). At Theatre Centre – BMO Incubator. July 12 at 6:30 pm, July 13 at 8 pm, July 14 at 3:30 pm, July 16 at 4 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

Anesti Danelis sits in front of a mic and accompanies himself on the guitar performing his own original songs. Similar in style to comedian Bo Burnham, a lot of the show's humour comes from absurd observations and non sequiturs. A handful of Danelis’s lyrics make you LOL, particularly in a number about taking the TTC.

He sometimes banters with stage manager Alia Rasul and includes a bit with a prop about a Dad and his baby, but there’s a sameness to the tunes that makes the show feel static. It doesn’t help that it runs about 10 minutes overtime.

Danelis has an amiable stage presence and fine singing voice. These songs seem more suited to YouTube or as segments at a comedy night, but seeing them all at once in one hour is too much.