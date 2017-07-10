Fringe review: Special Constables

SPECIAL CONSTABLES by Daniel Pagett, Nigel Downer, Conor Bradbury, Mikaela Dyke, Nelu Handa and Chloe Sullivan (Greenline). At Factory Mainspace. July 10 at 3:15 pm, July 11 at 10 pm, July 12 at 9:15 pm, July 14 at noon, July 15 at 3:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Riding the TTC has never been so much fun. This comedic gem takes place in 2012 – “Back when it was okay to make fun of Rob Ford,” we’re reminded – and the laughs come quick and hard.

The premise focuses on an elite squad of TTC Special Constables seeking to protect Toronto from a criminal trio counterfeiting Metropasses. The script delivers in almost every scene, and the physical comedy, especially from the punch-happy Conor Bradbury, adds great energy.

It’s especially wacky to watch actors imitate streetcars and subway trains with mime work and two flashlights.

If you’re a TTC rider, you’ll love the gags about everything from “what’s beyond Old Mill” to the names of the characters (Detective Dollarhike, the villain Three-Tone).

Improv ace Nigel Downer shines as Three-Tone, and Daniel Pagett inhabits the lead hero with a sly blend of charm and smarts.

My main quibble is Special Constable Mouse (Nelu Handa) who, as her name suggests, speaks softly, but too often her lines can’t be heard at all.