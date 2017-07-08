Fringe review: Ten Creative Ways To Dispose Of Your Cremains

TEN CREATIVE WAYS TO DISPOSE OF YOUR CREMAINS by Rose Napoli (Rhea/Neotony). At Theatre Passe Muraille Backspace. July 9 at 8 pm, July 10 at 5:45 pm, July 11 at 10:15 pm, July 13 at 1 pm, July 14 at 8:45 pm, July 16 at 2:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

In Rose Napoli’s snappy and quirky two-hander, a pair of mismatched 20-somethings both stuck in a personal rut affect each other after meeting at a party.

Struggling musician Lucy (Napoli) is still held back by the death of her father, while Bennett (Jakob Ehman), an aspiring chocolatier, is haunted by the memory of someone else as well.

The play, directed by Carly Chamberlain, could use a better sense of place and time, and some questions remain unanswered; whose party are they at at the beginning? Why bring up Lucy’s mom if we’re not going to hear about her later?

But the actors have a warm, natural chemistry, especially as they break down barriers in the effective penultimate scene. Ehman, in particular, is fascinating to watch as his character hides a lot of anxiety and anger behind a seemingly laid-back exterior.