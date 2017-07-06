Fringe review: The Clergy Project

× Expand Dahlia Katz

THE CLERGY PROJECT by the company (SoulO Theatre). At Narayever Synagogue (187 Brunswick). July 6 at 8 pm, July 9 at 4 pm, July 12 at 8 pm, July 13 at 8 pm, July 16 at 4 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

The premise of SoulO Theatre’s group storytelling show suggests a joke: What happens when a rabbi, an Anglican priest and a Unitarian minister walk into a synagogue? But the message is deeper. At a time when division threatens to pull us apart, we have more in common than you think.

Rabbi Elyse Goldstein, Reverend Shawn Newton and Reverend Daniel Brereton are all naturally comfortable in front of a sanctuary full of people, but it’s their interplay that makes The Clergy Project such an enriching experience. Rather than take turns at the pulpit, they alternate and interact as they share their engaging stories of how they started and what keeps them going.

They all have a front row seat to life, death and the the human condition, and they’ve all faced challenges of how to modernize religions strongly rooted in tradition. Goldstein was once the only female rabbi in Toronto, while Norton and Brereton are both gay.

The show, directed by SoulO's Tracey Erin Smith, ends with a short audience Q&A that suggests, as gripping as the final product is, it would be even more compelling to be a fly on the wall of the eight-week workshops that brought them there. Especially since, in early stages, the production included a Muslim Imam, which would have been a valuable voice in this discussion.