Fringe review: The Food Project

THE FOOD PROJECT by the company (Theatre By Committee). At Artscape Youngplace Sketch Kitchen, 180 Shaw. July 8 and 10-14 at 8 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

In an actual kitchen with the aroma of sautéed onions and garlic permeating the air, the six-person cast of The Food Project prepares gazpacho while performing songs, sketches and monologues about sustainable eating, environmental impact and problems with Canadian agriculture.

They set the tone beautifully with a rousing rendition of the song Food, Glorious, Food, modifying the lyrics to question consumer choices and safety. At times the show feels like an eco-themed Sesame Street segment for adults, with a cow-costumed actor and singing-dancing vegetable puppets feeding the audience dire statistics and facts.

But they do share a lot of important information in entertaining ways, and some of the performers tell honest, personal stories about their struggles to make better food choices and cut down waste.

At the end the cast offers audience members delicious cups of gazpacho and suggestions for making positive small changes.