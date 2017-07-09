Fringe review: The Resurrectionists

THE RESURRECTIONISTS by Ross Hammond (House of Rebels Theatre). At the Randolph Theatre. July 10 at 8:15 pm, July 12 at 12 pm, July 14 at 9:15 pm, July 15 at 1:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

An unusual premise gets stretched to its limit in this witty dark comedy-meets 19th century period piece.

Anthony Di Feo and Ross Hammond play a pair of disgraced medical students-turned grave robbers who end up in over their heads over the course of a night in a barn in Northern Ontario. The characters rely on classic comedy interplay - one’s a naive farm boy with a heart of gold, while the other is a morally loose huckster - until farce takes over when the cadaver they steal turns out to be not so dead.

The dizzying pace of shifting allegiances, seductions, double and triple crosses sometimes cause confusion, especially as Laura Harding and Olivia Winston’s rapid fire line readings of Hammond’s dense script occasionally get drowned out by atmospheric sound effects.

Character motivation becomes hard to follow as it speeds to its climax, but it’s funny enough that you can just focus on the jokes.