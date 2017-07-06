Fringe review: Things Drugs Taught Me

THINGS DRUGS TAUGHT ME by Nisha Coleman and Jeff Gandell (Four Face Production). The Theatre Centre – BMO Incubator. July 7 at 10 pm, July 8 and 11 at 5 pm, July 10 at 4 pm, July 13 at 2:45 pm, July 15 at 1 pm, July 16 at 2:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

Montreal storytellers Nisha Coleman and Jeff Gandell take us on a tour of their most enlightening drug trips, but by the end of the journey the payoff has us jonesing for more nuance.

Alternating monologues the two are skilled at enlivening their engaging stories with precise descriptions, quotes from drug-addled buddies and carefree dancing. Anyone who’s been in a joint circle will especially relate to Gandell’s first hilarious memory.

The show feels too much like a laundry list of various scenarios, and the ending feels a bit like a Cole’s Notes summary of everything we've seen on stage.

But the pair's stories are funny and entertaining, and it’s a trip to jump on board their raucous rides.