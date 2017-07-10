Fringe review: Traffic Jams

TRAFFIC JAMS by Alexandra Jones and Taryn Dougall (Resilience Theatre). At Tarragon Extra Space. July 10 at 12:45 pm, July 12 at 9:30 pm, July 13 at 4:15 pm, July 15 at 1:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NN

Billed as a comedy-drama, there’s little to laugh at while watching this plotless solo show.

Taryn Dougall (who co-wrote it with Alexandra Jones) plays Thalie, an anxious and depressed university dropout who spends all her time on a triangular traffic island trying to write the next hit indie album on a ukulele.

She references her father and a school friend named Autumn, but the script offers little explanation about her background. Rudimentary lighting indicates that many days and nights pass, but mostly Traffic Jams is a collection of disjointed scenes.

Dougall has a beautiful singing voice – if only we got to hear more of it here.